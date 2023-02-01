STEVE DAVIS: We need each other

As a pastor, who has been in the ministry for over thirty years, I have seen a lot of changes in churches and in ministry. One of the biggest changes, I have seen is that more and more people believe that church attendance is optional. When I started ministry, an active church member attended church an average of 2 times a week, now an active church member is one who attends 2 times a month. Think about that for a moment.

The average church member attends church a total of 6 -7 months out of the year. Some will say that this is because of the pandemic, but the trend started before the pandemic.

Some of this may be our own fault, maybe as a church we have failed to teach people the importance of the church. The author of Hebrews tells us to not neglect meeting together but to encourage one another (Hebrews 10:25).

We need each other. You and I were never meant to live the Christian life alone. We need one another to encourage each other, to pray for each other, to help each other grow and love Jesus more. This means the average Christian is trying to make it on his own most of the time.

In the same verse, the author tells us that not regularly gathering is a habit. We miss one time, and it becomes easier to miss the next. Which means if we start attending one Sunday it becomes easier to attend the next.

Why should I do this? Does regular church attendance make God love me more? Absolutely not! I do it because someone at church needs me to encourage them. And at some point, I will need someone to encourage me.