 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STEVE DAVIS: We need each other

  • 0
Steve Davis

Steve Davis

As a pastor, who has been in the ministry for over thirty years, I have seen a lot of changes in churches and in ministry. One of the biggest changes, I have seen is that more and more people believe that church attendance is optional. When I started ministry, an active church member attended church an average of 2 times a week, now an active church member is one who attends 2 times a month. Think about that for a moment.

The average church member attends church a total of 6 -7 months out of the year. Some will say that this is because of the pandemic, but the trend started before the pandemic.

Some of this may be our own fault, maybe as a church we have failed to teach people the importance of the church. The author of Hebrews tells us to not neglect meeting together but to encourage one another (Hebrews 10:25).

We need each other. You and I were never meant to live the Christian life alone. We need one another to encourage each other, to pray for each other, to help each other grow and love Jesus more. This means the average Christian is trying to make it on his own most of the time.

People are also reading…

In the same verse, the author tells us that not regularly gathering is a habit. We miss one time, and it becomes easier to miss the next. Which means if we start attending one Sunday it becomes easier to attend the next.

Why should I do this? Does regular church attendance make God love me more? Absolutely not! I do it because someone at church needs me to encourage them. And at some point, I will need someone to encourage me.

Steve Davis is the pastor at River Rock at Odell Church in Concord and a co-association missionary with Cabarrus Baptist Association.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sunday sermon topics

Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In-person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street …

STEVE DAVIS: The World is Here

STEVE DAVIS: The World is Here

I had the privilege this past week to meet a family from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He pastors a church in our community made up of…

Sunday sermon topics

Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street …

Pope makes plea for end of violence, start of talks in Peru

Pope makes plea for end of violence, start of talks in Peru

Pope Francis has made an impassioned plea, including in his native Spanish language, for an end to violence in Peru. He delivered his appeal from a window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square, where some 15,000 people had gathered on Sunday for his weekly appearance. Francis said he was urging all to pray for the end of violence in Peru. He added that violence extinguishes hope for a just solution to problems plaguing the country. He also encouraged all sides to take up the path of dialogue “among brothers of the same nation” in respect for human rights. Demonstrators in Peru are demanding the resignation of the president.

Beth McKee-Huger: No room at the inn for too many of our babies

Beth McKee-Huger: No room at the inn for too many of our babies

When Joshua was a newborn, his family found a spot to sleep in a shed because there was no room in any shelter. His teenaged mother Mary and her fiancé Joe Jacobson scrounged a box for his bed. The little family became refugees in a strange country, fleeing violence because toddlers were being systematically murdered. Finally, it was safe to go home, and Joshua (more widely known today as Jesus) grew up to be a carpenter and street preacher until his arrest and execution on fake charges (Luke 2:6-7, Matthew 2:13-18).

Watch Now: Related Video

US House panel to vote on possible TikTok ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts