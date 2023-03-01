Today, I heard that one of our long-term pastors in our community was admitted for hospice care. Rev. Robert Howard pastored two churches in our community, Lakewood Baptist in Kannapolis, and Miami Baptist in Concord.

As a pastor, Robert Howard demonstrated love and care for his people, he preached the word of God always being faithful to the text, and he shared the Gospel with people so that they could find new life in Christ.

In our world, many people would say he was not successful as a pastor. He did not grow a mega church, he did not write bestsellers, he was not on the preaching circuit, in short, he was not famous.

But those things are not what makes one successful. Success is being faithful. Jesus told a story about a man who left the country and gave three of his workers differing amounts of money. Two of the workers faithfully invested what was given to them and earned their boss a profit. They were commended. The one who did nothing with what he was given was fired.

Success is being faithful with everything that God has given to you. Robert Howard was a successful pastor because he was faithful in all that God had given him. One day, he will hear His lord say, well done my good and faithful servant.

Unfortunately, too many people look at their own lives and think that they are failures. They have not made it rich; they have not had their name in lights, and they have not had their fifteen minutes of fame.

They are looking at their life the wrong way. Success is not found in any of those things, you can be successful and be a “nobody” in the world’s eyes. But you can be successful in God’s eyes simply by being faithful.