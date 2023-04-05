It seems on the surface a misnomer to call this Friday good. Today is the day that Christians remember that Jesus was crucified. Crucifixion was the most brutal means of capital punishment. It was so brutal that Roman citizens were not crucified.

How could you call brutality good? In addition, Jesus suffered this brutality as an innocent man. Pilate said, I find no fault in this man. Pilate trying not to crucify Jesus had him scourged. Scourging literally meant being fileted by a whip.

An innocent man being whipped within an inch of his life, how could that be good? This was not enough for the religious leaders and the people so Pilate out of an act of expedience, relented and had Jesus crucified? An innocent man condemned to die, how could that be good?

The answer to that question is found in Scripture. Paul says in 1 Corinthians 15:3. For I delivered to you as of first importance what I also received: that Christ died for our sins in accordance with the Scriptures. Jesus’ death was God’s purpose.

Isaiah 53 says that it was the Lord’s will to crush him. Sin like any crime must be punished. The severity of the punishment is determined by the severity of the crime. The severity of the crime is determined by the person we have hurt. If I hit an individual, my punishment will not be as severe as if I hit a policeman, which will not be as severe if I hit the King. My sin is against God, and the punishment is His wrath. God sent his Son to receive God’s wrath in my place.

I know this to be true because Paul continues in verse 4 that Jesus was buried, that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures. Because Jesus rose from the dead on Easter Sunday, we now can say Friday is Good.