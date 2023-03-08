This past weekend, I went to see “Jesus Revolution.” The movie is about the beginning of the Jesus Movement in America when thousands of hippies came to know Christ as their Lord and Savior. They came to Christ after turning on, tuning in, and dropping out to find purpose, meaning and peace. It left them empty and searching for more.

Many church historians believe that this was one of the largest revivals in American history. The problem was many churches missed it because they could not open their doors to these young people coming to know Christ.

I see a lot of parallels with our day. Our young people are searching for purpose, meaning and peace today. They are searching in places and ways that our generation finds just as at odds with our values as the hippies’ search was at odds with the church’s values in their day. God is beginning to move on college campuses across America. If that trend continues and these young people begin to make their way to the church, will they find a home?

I am praying for another Jesus Revolution or revival today. My prayer is that as God pours out his Spirit, the church will not miss out on what God is doing.