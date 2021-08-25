 Skip to main content
Sunday sermon topics and happenings
Sunday sermon topics and happenings

Sermon topics

Does your church or community organization have news you would like to share? Send it to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “The Name Above All Names: Omega.” Scripture: Revelation 22 (selected verses).

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Persons are required to wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship.

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Rev. James Hood. In-person worship at 10 a.m. with service also broadcast in parking lot at 87.9 FM and livestreamed on Zoom and facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: “The Great Banquet.” Scripture: Luke 14:15-24.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship! Sermon: “The Things That Defile.” Scripture: Mark 7:1-8, 14-15, 21-23.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. The mask requirement has been lifted. People who have been fully vaccinated can attend without a mask. If not, you must wear a mask during the services. Pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter from any door. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School 9:15 a.m. In-person worship service 10:30 a.m. Recorded for Facebook at 5 p.m. Sermon: “Peaceful Warrior.” Scripture: Ephesians 6:10-20.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: the Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “That Which Defiles.” Scripture: Deuteronomy 4:1-2, 6-9; James 1:17-27; Mark 7: 1-8, 14-15, 21-23.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study. Children’s Bible School at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service and Facebook Live. Sermon: “Why, Because I Said So! .” Scripture: Deuteronomy 6:4-9.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Minister: the Rev. Farrar Griggs. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and Facebook. Sermon: “Crossing the Jordan.” Scripture: Joshua 3:5-17.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: the Rev. Chris King. Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Worship Service 10:30 am in-person and online at www.ourstjohns.org or Facebook page, St. John’s Reformed Church-Kannapolis. Bible Study at 4 p.m. Sermon: “When Truth is Not Wanted.” Scripture: Matthew 8:28-34.

Church food sale

Gilmore Chapel AME Zion Church is holding a Fish Fry today from 10 a.m. until. A free Book Bag give away and a Hot Dog sale will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until. The church is located at 762 Central Drive, Concord.

Information for Sermon topics must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Email your topic to jstamey@independenttribune.com

