Sunday sermon topics and services
Religious events

If your church or religious organization has a special event or service that you would like to promote, send information to jstamey@independenttribune.com. This includes sermon topics and food sales as well. The Faith pages appear in the Friday print edition. The deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday for Friday's edition.

 Submitted

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “A Laughable Faith.” Scripture: Luke 5:1-6; Mark 6:1-6.

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Morning Outdoor Worship at 10 a.m. Bring a chair or listen from your vehicle at 87.9 FM. Also connect via Zoom or facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc Guest Preacher: Dr. Heidi Miller of Pfeiffer University. Sermon: “God’s Spirit Pouring Out in Surprising Places.” Scripture: Acts 10:44-48.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Sonny Reavis. Worship 10 a.m. Livestream Service available through the church website or our Facebook page. www.epworthnc.com.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Must wear a mask and pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Regular online service on Facebook at 10 a.m. Drive in service Jackson Street Parking lot at 11 a.m. Stay in car, wear mask and practice social distancing.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has limited in-person worship services and gatherings. Call 704-788-1180 to reserve a space. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Simple Commandments.” Scripture: Psalm 98; I John 5:1-6; John 15:9-17.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study – Matthew 1:18-2:12. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio. Bob Palisin, Pastor. Sermon: “A Mother’s Love Best Reflects God’s Love.” Scripture: I John 5:1-6S.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. Drive-in service and Facebook Live. Worship at 10 a.m. Sermon: “A Strong Mother, A Strong Faith, In Trying Times.” Scripture: Exodus 1:1-10.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Minister: Farrar Griggs. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and Facebook. Sermon: “Won Without A Word.” Scripture: I Peter 3:1-9.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m. (in person and online) www.ourstjohns.org. Facebook – St. John’s Reformed Church – Kannapolis. Sermon: “Becoming the Mother GodWants You to Be.” Scripture: Psalm 127.

