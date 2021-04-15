Sunday sermon topics and services

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Sustainable Power.” Scripture: Acts 2:1-12.

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Morning Worship returns to church grounds for Third Sunday of Easter at 10 a.m. Bring a chair or listen from your vehicle at 87.9 FM. Please love your neighbor by following social distancing protocols. Also connect via Zoom and Facebook. Scripture: Luke 24:36b-48.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Sonny Reavis. Worship 10 a.m. Livestream Service available through the church website or our Facebook page. www.epworthnc.com.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church