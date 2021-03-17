Sunday sermon topics and services

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Must wear a mask, and pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call the office at 704-782-8237 or pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Regular online service on Facebook at 10 a.m. Drive-in service at Jackson Street Parking Lot at 11 a.m. Stay in the car, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “The Seed of Love.” Scripture: Jeremiah 31:31-34, Psalm 51:1-12, John 12:20-33.

New Gilead Reformed Church