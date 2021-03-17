Sunday sermon topics and services

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Worship at 10 a.m. via Zoom.us and livestreamed at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: “Declaring Allegiance.” Scripture: John 12:20-33. Online Maunday Thursday and Good Friday services April 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 and 11:11 a.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Sonny Reavis. Worship: 10 a.m. Livestream Service available through our website or our Facebook page. www.epworthnc.com.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home and trying to keep in touch via online means. Our Sunday service will be online at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Must wear a mask, and pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call the office at 704-782-8237 or pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Regular online service on Facebook at 10 a.m. Drive-in service at Jackson Street Parking Lot at 11 a.m. Stay in the car, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “The Seed of Love.” Scripture: Jeremiah 31:31-34, Psalm 51:1-12, John 12:20-33.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m.: Bible Study-Revelation Revelation 19:11-21. 11 a.m.: Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon "Grace Is Not a Name, But a Gift"; Text I Corinthians 15:1-10.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Minister: Rev. Dr. Farrar Griggs. Worship at 11 a.m. on Facebook.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Dr. Chris King. Sunday worship: 10:30 a.m. (in person and online) www.ourstjohns.org. Facebook-St. John’s Reformed Church-Kannapolis. Sermon: “Jesus is Our Life.” Scripture: John 1:4.