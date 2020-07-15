Sunday sermon topics

All Peoples Church of God & Jesus Christ
Pastor Roland Jordan. American Legion Post 172m, 436 Ruford Road, Concord. 1 p.m. Guest speaker: Elder Teresa Wallace. Scripture: “God is the Answer.” Scripture: Psalm 121.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Dr. Gary MacDonald. Online Worship at 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Guest speaker: Lay Leader Roxanne Almond.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via on-line means. Our Sunday service will be on-line at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Prayer service in the fellowship hall at 11 a.m. Mask required (masks are available), social distancing observed. All are welcome! For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704- 791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship Service posted on Church Facebook Page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “The Sower.” Scripture: Matthew 13:24-30.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. Adult Church School 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. Inside worship, drive-in worship and Facebook. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “The Realm and Kingdom of God Is Near.” Scripture: Luke 10:1-11, 16-20.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Being Patient.” Scripture: Psalm 139:1-12,23-24; Romans 8:12-25: Matthew 13:24-30,36-43.
Parker Chapel A.M.E, Zion Church
578 Old Charlotte Road, Concord. Pastor: James Sumnerson. Guest speaker: Bishop Roland Jordan. Worship: 10 a.m. Sermon: “I don’t want to go to hell and I don’t want you to go to hell. The Bible is the truth. Believe the word of God, not man.” Scripture: Psalm 37.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Second Presbyterian Church is broadcasting their Sunday services live through their Facebook page at 11 a.m. Sermon: “So That You May Know.” Scripture: II Kings 19:14-19 .
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Online Sunday services can be viewed at our Facebook page (go to link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/). One can also access these services by going to the St. John’s website (www.ourstjohns.org), clicking on the pop-up screen which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook”.
