Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Facebook Live worship: 10 a.m. Sermon: “Teach Your Children.” Scripture: Deuteronomy 6:4-9.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Gary MacDonald. Online worship at 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home and trying to keep in touch via online means. The Sunday service will be online at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join the church on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Prayer service in the fellowship hall at 11 a.m. Mask required (masks are available) and social distancing observed. For more information, call the church office at 704-782-8237 or the pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Greg Gordon. Worship service posted on the church Facebook page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “He Prayed.” Scripture: Matthew 14:22-23.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. Adult church school: 9:30 a.m. Inside-live, drive-in and Facebook worship: 11 a.m. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “The Benefits of Trusting Jesus.” Scripture: Romans 10:5-15.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord. The church has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor: Steve Ayers. Sermon: “In the Silence.” Scripture: Psalm 105:1-6, 16-22, 45b; Romans 10:5-15; I Kings 19:9-18.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Second Presbyterian Church is broadcasting its Sunday services live through its Facebook page at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Reaching for the Blessing.” Scripture: Genesis 32:22-31.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Chris King. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Online Sunday services can be viewed at the church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/. Services can also be accessed at the St. John’s website, www.ourstjohns.org. Click on the pop-up screen, which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook.”
