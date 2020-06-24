Sunday Sermon topics

All Peoples Church of God & Jesus Christ
Chaplain Roland Jordan. American Legion Post 172. Sermon: “Black and White Law and Justice for the Black. Moses Law.” Scripture: Exodus: 20.
Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Facebook Live Worship 10 a.m. Sermon: “Take Off the Mask.” Scripture: Luke 12:1-3.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Dr. Gary MacDonald. Online Worship at 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: “The Welcome Place.” Scripture: Matthew: 10:40-42.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via on-line means. Our Sunday service will be on-line at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship Service posted on Church Facebook Page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “A Cup of Cold Water.” Scripture: Matthew 10:40-42.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. Adult Church School 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. Worship inside, drive-in and facebook. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “Christ Has Made Us Free Indeed!” Scripture: Galatians 5:1, 13-18. A World Premier of new hymn written by Pastor Palisin, “Jesus Loves All Human Tones.”
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Giving.” Scripture: Psalm 13; Romans 6:12-23; Matthew 10:40-42.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Second Presbyterian Church is broadcasting their Sunday services live through their Facebook page at 11 a.m.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Online Sunday services can be viewed at our Facebook page (go to link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/). One can also access these services by going to the St. John’s website (www.ourstjohns.org), clicking on the pop-up screen which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook”.