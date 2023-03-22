Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Do What Jesus Did…When Wronged.” Scripture: Matthew 18:21-34; Luke 13:3.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary McDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Sermon: “Seeking: Can These Bones Live?” Scripture: John 11:1-45.

Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Pastor Eric Shaver. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Worship in-person or Facebook at 10 a.m. Opening Reading: Psalm 130. Sermon: “Take Breath and Live.” Scripture: Ezekiel 37:1-14.

Calvary Lutheran Church

950 Bradley St., Concord. 704-782-6923. Pastor: Rev. Debbie Frye. In-person worship at 8:30 a.m. (Casual Worship) and 11 a.m. (Traditional Worship with Children’s Church). Coffee Social at 9:30 to 11 a.m. Mid-week Lenten Worship: Weds. 6:45 p.m. Children’s Area and Nursery available all times. All services live-streamed and available anytime on the Calvary Lutheran Concord YouTube channel – easy access through our website http://www.clconcord.org. Also on Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Sunday School. All are welcome.

Center United Methodist Church

1119 Union St. S, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Tony Allen. Sunday School for ‘In Betweens’ and young adults at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Nursery is provided during the worship service. Website is www.centerumcconcord.org. Look forward to you joining us for our service! Sermon: “Awake Lazarus.” Scripture: John 11:1-45.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Crown Pointe Baptist Church

703 Tennessee Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Doug Crawley. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, or view online at our Facebook page. Series: Passion. Sermon: “Humble Love.” Scripture: Philippians 2:5-11 ESV.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m. We welcome all to join us in person, or you may livestream or watch the recorded service at our website at www.epworthnc.com. Sermon: “It Is For God’s Glory.” Scripture: John 11:1-45.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. We will have a Brunch beginning at 10 a.m. in our Fellowship Hall, followed by a brief worship service. There will be no Sunday School. I will broadcast it on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch. We welcome all who are unable to join us in person to worship with us online. For more information, you can call the Pastor's phone 704-791-2883 or the church's phone 704-782-8237.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service.

Kirkwood Presbyterian Church

900 Klondale Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Dennis B. Craft. Worship at 11 a.m. in church sanctuary on Sundays. No mask restrictions.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Fifth Sunday in Lent. Sermon: “Jesus Wept.” Scripture: Ezekiel 37:1-14; Romans 8:6-11; John 11:1-45.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. for worship. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Fifth Sunday of Lent. Sermon: “With You There Is…” First Reading: Romans 8:6-11. Second Reading: Psalm 130. Suggested Hymns: UMH 57, ‘O For a Thousand Tongues to Sing’; UMH 359, ‘Alas! My Savior Bleed’.

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. (Adult and Children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. in person or Facebook. Sermon: “How to Live Free.” Scripture: John 11:1-45.

Multiply Church Concord

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N, Concord. Pastor: Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Pkwy S, Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C Coleman Blvd N, are Worship and Sermon at 9:30 a.m. and Worship and Sermon at 11:15 a.m.

New Gilead Reformed Church, ECO

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. – Adult Bible Study. 10 a.m. – Sunday School. 11 a.m. - Worship in the Sanctuary, also live on Facebook.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service and Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor Sue Black, Minister. Rev. Aaron Price, Assistant Pastor. Sunday school at 10:15 a.m. Worship at 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and on Facebook live. Sermon: “I Am the Way, and the Truth, and the Life.” Scripture: John 14:1-10.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday school for all ages - 9:30 a.m. Worship Service - 10:30 a.m. Website – www.ourstjohns.org. Email/Phone- ourstjohns@gmail.com / 704-932-3656. Lent – Sermon: “Call Upon Him in Time of Trouble.” Scripture: Psalm 143:1-12.