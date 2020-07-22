Sunday sermon topics

All Peoples Church of God & Jesus Christ
Pastor Roland Jordan. American Legion Post 172m, 436 Ruford Road, Concord. 1 p.m. Sermon: “ The Son of God Came to Destroy the Devil’s Work.” Scripture: 1 John 3:8.
Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Facebook Live worship 10 a.m. Sermon: “Present, When No One is Present.” Scripture: Hebrews 12:1-3.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Dr. Gary MacDonald. Online worship at 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via online means. Our Sunday service will be online at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Prayer service in the fellowship hall at 11 a.m. Mask required (masks are available), social distancing observed. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship service posted on church Facebook page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “Just a Little Yeast.” Scripture: Matthew 13:31-33.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. Adult church school 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. Inside-live, drive-in and Facebook worship. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “Prayer As a Means of Grace.” Scripture: Matthew 26:36-46.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill Baptist will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “More Than Conquerors.” Scripture: Psalm 105:1-11,45b; Matthew 13:31-33m 44-52; Romans 8:26-39.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Second Presbyterian Church broadcasts its Sunday services live through its Facebook page at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Finding God’s Blessing Wherever It Lies.” Scripture: Ruth 1:1-5, 4:13-17.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Online Sunday services can be viewed at our Facebook page (go to link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/). One can also access services by going to the St. John’s website (www.ourstjohns.org), clicking on the pop-up screen that offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook”.
