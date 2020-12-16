Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook live Worship 11 a.m. Sermon: “Believe in Jesus and I Believe in Him.” Scripture: Luke 2:1-20.

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Gary MacDonald. Drive-in worship in the parking lot at 10 a.m. Tune in on 87.9 FM. Also live stream at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc at 9 a.m. Sermon: “Pondering Mary.” Scripture: Luke 1:26-38. Christmas Eve Service of Communion and Light will be at 4:30 p.m.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 and 11:11 a.m.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Sonny Reavis. Worship 10 a.m. Livestream Service available through our website or our Facebook page. www.epworthnc.com.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church