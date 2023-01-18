Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Lessons in Prayer: Moses.” Scripture: Exodus 33:7-23.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary McDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. As an act of caring for yourselves and others, you may choose to wear a mask during indoor worship, however, at this time, mask wearing is not required. Sermon: “Raising the Barn (Second in a Series of Three).” Scripture: Ephesians 4:7-16.

Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Pastor Eric Shaver. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Worship in-person or Facebook at 10 a.m. Opening Scripture: Psalm 27:1-9. Sermon: “Team Building.” Scripture: I Corinthians 1:10-18.

Calvary Lutheran Church

950 Bradley St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Debbie Frye. In-person worship at 8:30 a.m. (Casual Worship) and 11 a.m. (Traditional Worship with Children’s Church). Children’s Area and Nursery available. All services live-streamed and available anytime on the Calvary Lutheran Concord Youtube channel – easy access through our website http://www.clconcord.org. Also on Sundays, 9:45 a.m. Sunday School. All are welcome. Sermon: “Rest in Me.”

Center United Methodist Church

1119 Union St. S, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Tony Allen. Sunday School for ‘In Betweens’ and young adults at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Nursery is provided during the worship service. Website is www.centerumcconcord.org. Look forward to you joining us for our service! Sermon Topic: “Guess Where We Are Going?” Scripture: Matthew 4:12-23.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Crown Pointe Baptist Church

703 Tennessee Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Doug Crawley. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, or view online at our Facebook page. Series: Rooted. Sermon: “Prune.” Scripture: John 15:1-5 ESV.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Sunday School at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m. We welcome all to join us in person, or you may livestream or watch the recorded service at our website at www.epworthnc.com. Sermon: “The Power of God.” Scripture: I Corinthians 1:10-18.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. followed by our worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Talking About Jesus #3, The Perfect Priest and Covenant.” Scripture: Jeremiah 31:31-34; John 14:26; Hebrews 7:23-28; Hebrews 8:1-6. We welcome you to join us in worship! Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch. We welcome all who are unable to join us in person to worship with us online. For more information, you can call the Pastor’s phone 704-791-2883 or the church’s phone 704-782-8237.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship at 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service.

Kirkwood Presbyterian Church

900 Klondale Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Dennis B. Craft. Worship at 11 a.m. in church sanctuary on Sundays. No mask restrictions. Sermon: “The Tech Trainwreck.”

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Third Sunday after the Epiphany. Sermon: “Follow Me.” Scripture: Psalm 27:1, 4-9; I Corinthians 1:10-18; Matthew 4:12-23.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. for worship. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Sermon: “Changing the Choice.” First Reading: Psalm 27:1, 4-9. Second Reading: Matthew 4:12-23. Suggested Hymns: TFWS 2074, ‘Shout to the Lord’; UMH 344, ‘Lord, You Have Come to the Lakeshore’.

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday School at 10 a.m. (Adult and Children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. in person or Facebook. Masks are optional and social distance. If you have not taken the Covid vaccine, wear a mask. Sermon: “Let Your Light Shine” Scripture: Mathew 5:13-20.

Multiply Church Concord

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Pkwy S, Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C Coleman Blvd N, are Worship and Sermon at 9:30 a.m. and Worship and Sermon at 11:15 a.m.

New Gilead Reformed Church, ECO

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. – Adult Bible Study. 10 a.m. – Sunday School. 11 a.m. - Worship in the Sanctuary, also live on Facebook.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service and Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Sermon: “Living Up in a Down World.” Scripture: Psalm 73:15-28.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor Sue Black, Minister. Rev. Aaron Price, Assistant Pastor. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and on Facebook live. Sermon: “Trust in His Goodness.” Scripture: Matthew 2:13-23. On Saturday, January 21, Feeding Kannapolis Hunger begins at 9:30 a.m. in the church parking lot. Drive-thru with no questions asked.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday school for all ages - 9:30 a.m. Worship Service - 10:30 a.m. Website – www.ourstjohns.org. Email/Phone- ourstjohns@gmail.com / 704-932-3656. Sermon: “Biblical Requirements for Corporate Worship – Part One.” Scripture: Various Scripture texts.