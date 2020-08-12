Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Facebook Live worship: 10 a.m. Sermon: “Not Good to Be Alone.” Scripture: Genesis 2:15-22.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Gary MacDonald. Online worship: 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: “Dirt, Dogs and Discipleship.” Scripture: Matthew 15:10-28.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home and trying to keep in touch via online means. Our Sunday service will be online at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Prayer service in the fellowship hall at 11 a.m. Mask required (masks are available), social distancing observed. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704- 791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Greg Gordon. Worship service posted on church Facebook page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “Great Is Your Faith.” Scripture: Matthew 15:21-28.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. Adult church school: 9:30 a.m. Inside-live, drive-in and Facebook worship: 11 a.m. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “Rock Johnson Was His American Name.” Scripture: Matthew 16:13-20.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor: Steve Ayers. Sermon: “The Power of Forgiveness.” Scripture: Isaiah 56:1, 6-8; Romans 11:1-2a, 29-32; Genesis 45:1-15.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Second Presbyterian Church is broadcasting its Sunday services live through its Facebook page at 11 a.m.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Chris King. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Online Sunday services can be viewed at the church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/. You can also access the services by going to the St. John’s website at www.ourstjohns.org, clicking on the pop-up screen, which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook.”
