Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “The Helmet of Salvation.” Scripture: Ephesians 6:10-20.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. As an act of caring for yourselves and others, you can choose to wear a mask during indoor worship; however, at this time, mask wearing is not required.

Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Eric Shaver. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in person or on Facebook. Masks are optional. Opening reading: Psalm 97. Sermon: “Risk and Reward.” Scripture: Acts 16:16-34.

Calvary Lutheran Church

950 Bradley St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Debbie Frye. In-person worship at 8:30 a.m. (casual worship — outdoor chapel) and 11 a.m. (traditional worship). Masking optional. Children’s area and nursery available. All services livestreamed and available anytime on the Calvary Lutheran YouTube channel — access easily through the website at http://www.clconcord.org. Also on Sundays, 10 a.m. Sunday school. New on Wednesdays at 7:45 p.m. is an outdoor sunset worship in the outdoor shelter. All are welcome.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Crown Pointe Baptist Church

703 Tennessee St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Doug Crawley. Sunday school at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, or view online at the Facebook page. Sermon: “Stones of Remembrance.” Scripture: Joshua 4:1-9, 20-24 ESV.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In-person services include Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship. Sermon: “Truly Free.” Scripture: Acts 16:16-34.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship is at 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups is at 10 a.m. Traditional worship is at 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Join us for Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by our worship service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Pointing to the Cross.” Scripture: Micah 7:19; Malachi 2:17-3:1; Luke 24:44-45; Isaiah 29:18-19; I John 5:20-21; II Corinthians 4:4-6. We welcome all to join us in worship. Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch. We welcome all who are unable to join us in person to worship with us online. For more information, call the pastor at 704-791-2883 or the church at 704-782-8237.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. In-person worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service.

Kirkwood Presbyterian Church

900 Klondale Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Dennis B. Craft. Worship is at 11 a.m. in church sanctuary on Sundays. No mask restrictions.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Sermon: “Left Behind?” Scripture: Psalm 47; Acts 1:1-11; Luke 24:44-53.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday school and 10:30 a.m. for worship. The service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC.

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. (adult and children classes.) Worship is at 11 a.m. in person or on Facebook. Masks are optional and social distancing recommended. If you have not taken the COVID vaccine, wear a mask. Sermon: “Victory.” Scripture: Hebrews 9:24-28.

Multiply Church Concord

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Parkway S., Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C Coleman Blvd. N., are worship and sermon at 9:30 a.m. and worship and sermon at 11:15 a.m.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m.: Bible study. 10 a.m.: Children’s Bible school. 11 a.m.: Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. Youth Day Minister: Michael G. Stafford. 10 a.m. in-person worship service and Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Sermon: “Stick To The Recipe.” Scripture: Galatians 5:19-21, 22-23.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor: Sue Black. Assistant minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Worship: 11 a.m. in sanctuary and on Facebook Live. Sermon: “We Remember.” Scripture: Genesis 28:10-22.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. 9:30 a.m.: Sunday school for all ages. 10:30 a.m.: Worship service (in person or online at www.ourstjohns.org). 4 p.m.: Adult Bible study. Sermon: “Lessons from the Judges Part 10 — The Depths to Which We Can Fall.” Scripture: Judges 19-21.

