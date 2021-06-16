Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship: 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Put Out Into the Deep, Disciples.” Scripture: Luke 5:1-11.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. The church returns to in-person worship in the sanctuary at 10 a.m. Congregants are asked to continue to practice social-distance protocols. Service will also be broadcast in parking lot at 87.9 FM and stream on Zoom and facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Farewell service for Pastor Gary on June 27. Sermon: “Where is Our Faith?” Scripture: Mark 4:35-41.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Sonny Reavis. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate COVID-19 social-distancing guidelines as outlined by the N.C. governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship: 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups: 10 a.m. Traditional worship: 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. The mask requirement has been lifted. People who have been fully vaccinated can attend without a mask. If not, you must wear a mask during the services. Pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call the office at 704-782-8237 or pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Regular online service on Facebook at 10 a.m. Drive-in service at Jackson Street Parking lot at 11 a.m. Stay in the car, wear a mask and practice social distancing.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Peace Be Still.” Scripture: Job 38:1-11; II Corinthians 6:1-13; Mark 4:35-41.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m.: Adult Bible study — Matthew 14:6-21. 10 a.m.: Children’s Bible study. 11 a.m.: Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “Can You Define God’s Love?” Scripture: Luke 6:17-36.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. Speaker: Rev. Vernell Hanson. In-person worship service and Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sermon: “The Endangered Species.” Scripture: Joshua 24:14-15.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Minister: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Worship: 11 a.m. in sanctuary and Facebook. Sermon: “The Kingdom of God is Like …” Scripture: Psalm 106:1-5; Luke 14:12-24.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday worship: 10:30 a.m. (in person and online) www.ourstjohns.org. Facebook St. John’s Reformed Church–Kannapolis. Sermon: “Real Men Worship God.” Scripture: Psalm 84.
