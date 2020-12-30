Sunday sermon topics

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Must wear a mask and pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Greg Gordon. No in-person worship at the church through December 31, 2020. Guest speaker: Paul Strahan. Service on Church Facebook page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “Now What?” Scripture: Luke 2:21-24, 2:39.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “The Word Among Us.” Scripture: Jeremiah 31:7-14; Ephesians 1:3-14; John 1:1-18..

New Gilead Reformed Church