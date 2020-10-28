Sunday Sermon topics

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home and trying to keep in touch via online means. Our Sunday service will be online at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Must wear a mask and pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call the office at 704-782-8237 or the pastor at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Greg Gordon. Worship service posted on church Facebook page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “They Taught Us to Walk.” Scripture: Thessalonians 2:9-13.

McGill Baptist Church