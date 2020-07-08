Sunday sermon topics

All Peoples Church of God & Jesus Christ
Chaplain Roland Jordan. American Legion Post 172, 436 Ruford Road, Concord. 11:30 a.m. Guest speaker: Bishop Japel Franklin. Sermon: “Peace in a Mist of a Storm.” Scripture: St. John 14:27.
Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Facebook Live Worship 10 a.m. Sermon: “Can I See Your Faith, Please?.” Scripture: James 2:14-19.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Dr. Gary MacDonald. Online Worship at 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via on-line means. Our Sunday service will be on-line at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship Service posted on Church Facebook Page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “Listen Up.” Scripture: Matthew 13:1-9.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. Adult Church School 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. Inside worship, drive-in worship and Facebook. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “God’s Peace Brings Wellness.” Scripture: I Thessalonians 5:1-6, 23-24.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Growing.” Scripture: Genesis 25:19-34; Romans :1-11; Matthew 13:1-9,18-23 .
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Second Presbyterian Church is broadcasting their Sunday services live through their Facebook page at 11 a.m. Aaron Price is delivering the sermon. Sermon: “Having Your Cake and Eating It Too On Your Worst Day.” Scripture: Psalm 118:24; Ephesians 5:20.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Online Sunday services can be viewed at our Facebook page (go to link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/). One can also access these services by going to the St. John’s website (www.ourstjohns.org), clicking on the pop-up screen which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook”.
