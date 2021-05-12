Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Disciples of Jesus: Put Out into the Deep.” Scripture: Luke 5:1-11.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Morning Outdoor Worship at 10 a.m. Bring a chair or listen from your vehicle at 87.9 FM. Also connect via Zoom or facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: “Grounded.” Scripture: Acts 1:1-11. Outdoor Worship moves to 9 a.m. on Pentecost, May 23.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Sonny Reavis. Church has reopened it’s 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship!
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Must wear a mask and pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Regular online service on Facebook at 10 a.m. Drive in service Jackson Street Parking lot at 11 a.m. Stay in car, wear mask and practice social distancing.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has all in-person worship services and gatherings. To reserve a seat call 704-788-1180. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “So Send I You!” Scripture: Psalm 1; I John 5:9-13; John 17:6-19.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio. Bob Palisin, Pastor.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. Worship Service and Facebook Live Streaming. Sermon: “Sharpen Your Ax Before You Enlarge Your Territory.” Scripture: II Kings +:1-7.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Minister: Dr. Farrar Griggs. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and Facebook.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday Worship, 10:30 a.m. (in person and online) www.ourstjohns.org. Facebook – St. John’s Reformed Church – Kannapolis. Sermon: “Jesus Continues Calling His Disciples.” Scripture: John 1:43-51.
