Sunday sermon topics

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Must wear a mask and pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter and exit through the double doors to the right under the awning. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Regular online service on Facebook at 10 a.m. Drive in service Jackson Street Parking lot at 11 a.m. Stay in car, wear mask and practice social distancing.

McGill Baptist Church