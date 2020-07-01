Sunday sermon topics

All Peoples Church of God & Jesus Christ
Chaplain Roland Jordan. American Legion Post 172, 436 Ruford Road, Concord. 11:30 a.m. Pastor James Summerson of Parker Chapel will be the guest speaker. Special guests are Keshia Sandidze and Ella Mae Small. All are welcome.
Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Facebook Live Worship 10 a.m. Sermon: “Prayers or Complaints for our Leaders.” Scripture: I Timothy 2:1-3.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Dr. Gary MacDonald. Online Worship at 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: "Raised Up!" Scripture: Psalm 145.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home, and trying to keep in touch via on-line means. Our Sunday service will be on-line at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Greg Gordon. Worship Service posted on Church Facebook Page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “Everything Looks Different.” Scripture: Matthew 11:16-19.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. Adult Church School 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. Worship inside, drive-in and facebook. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “Are You Caught In the Spin Cycle of Life?” Scripture: Matthew 11:25-30.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: Dr. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “An Open Invitation.” Scripture: Son of Solomon 2:8-13; Romans 7:15-25a; Matthew 11:16-19, 25-30 .
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Second Presbyterian Church is broadcasting their Sunday services live through their Facebook page at 11 a.m.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Dr. Chris King. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Online Sunday services can be viewed at our Facebook page (go to link: https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/). One can also access these services by going to the St. John’s website (www.ourstjohns.org), clicking on the pop-up screen which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook”.
