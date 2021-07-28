 Skip to main content
Sunday sermon topics
Sermon Topics

Sunday sermon topics

  • Updated
Sermon topics

Does your church or community organization have news you would like to share? Send it to jstamey@independenttribune.com.

 Photo from Pixabay.com

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship at 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “Jesus Is Enough.” Scripture: Colossians 2:8-23.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C Street, Kannapolis. Rev. Gary MacDonald will continue sermon series on Jesus as the “Bread of Life,” by drawing from the Gospel of John. Christian education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Sermon: “Enduring Truth.” Scripture: John 6:24-35.

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. James Hood. In-person worship at 10 a.m. with service also broadcast in parking lot at 87.9 FM and livestreamed on Zoom and facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: “Cast Your Bread Upon the Waters.” Scripture: Ecclesiastes 11:1-2.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Parkway, Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In-person services: Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the N.C. governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship. Sermon: “Equip the Saints.” Scripture: Ephesians 4:1-16.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship: 9 a.m. Sunday school/small groups: 10 a.m. Traditional worship: 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be livestreamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St. NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. The mask requirement has been lifted. People who have been fully vaccinated can attend without a mask. If not, you must wear a mask during the services. Pews are set up for social distancing. Masks are available. Enter from any door. For more information, call the office at 704-782-8237 or the pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday school: 9:15 a.m. In-person worship: 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “Double Standards.” Scripture: Ephesians 4:1-6 (The MSG).

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “What Is It?” Scripture: Exodus 16:2-4, 9-15; Ephesians 4:1-16; John 6:24-35.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m.: Bible study. 10 a.m.: Children’s Sunday school. 11 a.m.: Congregational meeting and worship on Facebook. Bob Palisin’s last Sunday as interim pastor. Sermon: “Do You Picture Christ As Your King Or Your Servant?” Scripture: Revelation 1:4b-8.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m.: In-person worship service and Facebook Live. 131st anniversary message. Guest speaker: Rev. Daniel Joseph.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Minister: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Worship: 11 a.m. in the sanctuary and also on Facebook. Sermon: “Stormy Messages.” Scripture: Jonah 1:1-15; Acts 27:13-26.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. Sunday worship: 10:30 a.m. in person and online at www.ourstjohns.org or Facebook page. St. John’s Reformed Church–Kannapolis. Sermon: “One’s Giving Reflective of One’s Faith.” Scripture: Malachi 3:10-12.

