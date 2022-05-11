Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “The Breastplate of Righteousness.” Scripture: Ephesians 6:10-20.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. As an act of caring for yourselves and others, you may choose to wear a mask during indoor worship, however, at this time, mask wearing is not required.

Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Pastor Eric Shaver. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in-person or Facebook. Masks are optional. Opening reading: John 13:1-35 Sermon: “Spring Cleaning.” Scripture: Psalms 148. Children’s Reading: “Bless The Little Ones.” Author: Unknown.

Calvary Lutheran Church

950 Bradley St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Debbie Frye. In-person worship at 8:30 a.m. (Casual Worship - Outdoor Chapel) and 11 a.m. (Traditional worship). Masking optional. Children’s Area and Nursery available. All services live-streamed and available anytime on the Calvary Lutheran Youtube channel – access easily through our website http://www.clconcord.org. Also on Sundays, 10 a.m. Sunday School. New on Wednesdays - 7:45 p.m. Outdoor Sunset Worship in our outdoor shelter. All are welcome. Sermon Theme: Resurrection People.

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Crown Pointe Baptist Church

703 Tennessee Street, Kannapolis. Pastor Doug Crawley. Sunday Worship service at 10 am. Sermon: “Go and Tell: Your Friends.” Scripture: John 1:35-51.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship! Sermon: “See, I am Making All Things New.” Scripture: Revelation 21:1-6.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Service is held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sermon: “Understanding Scripture By Focusing Our Eyes.” Scripture: Matthew 6:22-23; Luke 24:44-45; Isaiah 53:1-3; Micah 3:4; Isaiah 53:4-6; Leviticus 16:20-22; Isaiah 53:7-9, Isaiah 53:10-12. We welcome you to join us in worship! Service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch and we welcome all who are unable to join us in person to worship with us online. For more information, you can call the Pastor’s phone 704-791-2883 or the church’s phone 704-782-8237.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School 9:30 a.m. In-person worship service 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service. Guest Pastor: Doug Hardin. Sermon: “The Cost of Oil.” Scripture: Matthew 25:1-13.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Sermon: “Carrying On!” Scripture: Psalm 148; Acts 11:1-18; John 13:31-35.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. for worship. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Third Sunday of Evangelism Series- “Ministry at the Crossroads”. Sermon: “Knowing All the Words to the Song.” Scripture: Psalm 19:1-4; John 1:35-51. Suggested Hymns: TFWS 2040, “Awesome God”; UMH 368, “My Hope is Built”.

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday School at 10 a.m. (Adult and Children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. in person or Facebook. Masks are optional and social distance. If you have not taken the Covid vaccine, wear a mask. Sermon: “Extending Love.” Scripture: John 13:31-35.

Multiply Church Concord

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Pkwy S, Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C Coleman Blvd N, are Worship and Sermon at 9:30 a.m. and Worship and Sermon at 11:15 a.m.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study. Children’s Bible School at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service and Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Sermon: “A Life of Show and Tell.” Scripture: John 20:19-23.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor: Pastor Sue Black. Assistant Minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and on Facebook live. Sermon: “The Alpha in the Alfalfa.” Scripture: Ruth 2.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. 9:30 a.m. - Sunday school for all ages. 10:30 a.m. - Worship Service (in-person or online at www.ourstjohns.org). 4 p.m. - Adult Bible Study. Sermon: “Lessons from the Judges Part Eight – Samson the Mighty.” Scripture: Judges 13-16.

Information for Sermon topics must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Email your topic to jstamey@independenttribune.com