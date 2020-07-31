You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday sermon topics
If your church or religious organization has events, news or sermon topics you would like to share, email them to jstamey@independenttribune.com

 Photo from Pixabay.com

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. Facebook Live worship: 10 a.m. Sermon: “In the Hands of the Potter.” Scripture: Jeremiah 18:1-6.

Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road E., Concord. Pastor: Gary MacDonald. Online worship: 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/bogerschapel.umc. Sermon: “Filling the Pantry.” Scripture: Isaiah 55:1-5.

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate pastor: Rev. Suzanne Dornsmith. We are all staying at home and trying to keep in touch via online means. The Sunday service will be online at 9 a.m. Go to foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc to stay connected. Every Monday through Friday at 2 p.m., join us on Facebook Live for a brief devotional.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White St., NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Prayer service in the fellowship hall at 11 a.m. Mask required (masks are available), social distancing observed. For more information, call the church office at 704-782-8237 or the pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Greg Gordon. Worship service posted on church Facebook page by 10:30 a.m. Sermon: “He Had Compassion.” Scripture: Matthew 14:13-21.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. Adult church school: 9:30 a.m.  Inside live, drive-in and Facebook worship: 11 a.m. Bob Palisin, pastor. Sermon: “You Give Them Something to Eat.” Scripture: Matthew 14:13-21.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, has postponed all in-person worship services and gatherings. McGill will stream a worship service Sundays at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterward. Pastor: Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Being Fed.” Scripture: Genesis 32:22-31; Isaiah 55:1-5; Matthew 14:13-21.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Farrar Griggs. Second Presbyterian Church is broadcasting its Sunday services live through its Facebook page at 11 a.m.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Chris King. Services each Sunday will begin at 9 a.m. Online Sunday services can be viewed at the church's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/St-Johns-Reformed-Church-Kannapolis-188409464561271/. You can also access the services by going to the St. John’s website at www.ourstjohns.org, clicking on the pop-up screen, which offers “Click to watch current or past sermons” (on YouTube) or “Go to Facebook.”

