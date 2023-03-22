KANNAPOLIS – The Refuge Church, one of Cabarrus County’s fastest-growing non-denominational Churches in North Carolina, invites the community to The Refuge’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Families and friends of all ages are invited to enjoy this free hopping good time in downtown Kannapolis at the Atrium Health Ballpark.

During this Easter celebration, over 13,000 eggs will be scattered across Cannon Baller Stadium’s outfield alongside something fun for everyone, including family activities, bounce inflatables, balloon animals, live bunnies, kettle corn, refreshments, and more throughout the stadium.

Children ages 2-11 can participate in the on-field egg hunt divided into three categories according to age: 2-5, 6-8, and 9-11. An adult must accompany all children, and registration is required to reserve your child’s spot on the field. Although this event is free, only 1,200 egg hunter spaces are available, so the community is encouraged to register immediately at the Refuge Community Easter Egg Hunt Registration.

“At The Refuge, our mission is to ‘be’ the church and not just ‘do’ church, revering God in all we do and revealing God to all we meet. This annual easter egg hunt is our way to allow families to gather, meet, and experience God's love in a fun and refreshing way,” stated Pastor Jay Stewart, lead pastor and founder of The Refuge Church.

The event is held in Atrium Health Ballpark, “Cannon Baller Stadium,” at 1 Cannon Baller Way in Kannapolis, NC. Gate 3 will open at 10, and the hunts will have special eggs with prizes awarded to each age group and enter-to-win fun family prizes. Attendees are encouraged to bring cameras and take videos. Live bunnies will be available for petting, along with other character greetings, or families can take a fun snapshot in the photo area.

“Our goal is to encourage the local community to come out and take advantage of an exciting day of connection and fun, all centered around celebrating Jesus’ love for you, our children, and this amazing community,” added Pastor Stewart. “It will be a safe, fun-filled morning for the whole family, especially the kids!”