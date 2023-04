World Tai Chi and Qigong Day will be celebrated on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 38 Church St. NE, Concord.

The community is invited to this free event of classes, demonstrations, and play. All levels of practice - from beginner to advanced to "just curious" - are welcome to join us! Kids Qigong (QiFun) will be held at 10 and 11 a.m.