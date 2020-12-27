What salvation and gift cards have in common

Be careful if you were on the receiving end of a gift card. Most of them come with an expiration date. In other words, if you don’t use it by the date that is shown on the card, then the card becomes worthless and cannot be redeemed for a purchase.

I believe God’s offer of salvation can expire, too, much like a gift card. While it’s not always the case, the Bible does not teach that the call to salvation will be offered repeatedly. The Apostle Paul in writing to the church at Rome hints at what can happen when an unbeliever ignores God’s call upon his life: “For the wrath of God,” he wrote, “is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, because what may be known of God is manifest in them, for God has shown it to them…And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting; being filled with all unrighteousness, sexual immorality, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, evil-mindedness; they are whisperers, backbiters, haters of God, violent, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, undiscerning, untrustworthy, unloving, unforgiving, unmerciful; who, knowing the righteous judgment of God, that those who practice such things are deserving of death, not only do the same but also approve of those who practice them.” (Romans 1:18-19, 28-32)