What salvation and gift cards have in common

“For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved.” (John 6:44)
Consumer analysts who track the whims of shoppers report that gift cards were purchased this Christmas season in record numbers. It is one more indication of the quality of life that we enjoy. We are hard to shop for because we have just about everything we need.
Be careful if you were on the receiving end of a gift card. Most of them come with an expiration date. In other words, if you don’t use it by the date that is shown on the card, then the card becomes worthless and cannot be redeemed for a purchase.
I believe God’s offer of salvation can expire, too, much like a gift card. While it’s not always the case, the Bible does not teach that the call to salvation will be offered repeatedly. The Apostle Paul in writing to the church at Rome hints at what can happen when an unbeliever ignores God’s call upon his life: “For the wrath of God,” he wrote, “is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, because what may be known of God is manifest in them, for God has shown it to them…And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting; being filled with all unrighteousness, sexual immorality, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, evil-mindedness; they are whisperers, backbiters, haters of God, violent, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, undiscerning, untrustworthy, unloving, unforgiving, unmerciful; who, knowing the righteous judgment of God, that those who practice such things are deserving of death, not only do the same but also approve of those who practice them.” (Romans 1:18-19, 28-32)
I see people all the time turn their backs to God’s call for salvation. In fact, there is a man in my church for whom I pray often. I believe he is lost. When the invitation is given at the end of the service, I look his way hoping to see a lifted hand. His mother tells me that he is aware that God is calling him, but he’s too proud to respond. I wonder how long the Lord will continue to knock on the door before he stops. Or worse yet, perhaps her son will just fail to recognize the knock for what it is because his mind is incapable of recognizing the Lord’s call on his life any longer.
The Christmas season is over, but the gift that it brings is eternal. So, as we look forward to the year ahead, let’s ask God to keep us ever mindful of the joy of knowing him and the need to share that knowledge with others. Remember the words of the Apostle Paul: “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes”. (Romans 1:16)