On Saturday April 29 at 10 am, Central United Methodist Church, 30 Union Street, North, will host a celebration of Tai Chi, an ancient exercise, often called a moving meditation, which is derived from Qigong, a series of relaxation movement. Both will be demonstrated by the church tai chi group as well as participants from the Senior Center on Central’s front lawn on Union Street.

As this group in Concord commemorates Worldwide Tai Chi and Qigong Day, groups around the world will be doing the same for a twenty four hour period.

Tai Chi and Qigong exercises have been increasing recognized by physicians and physical therapists as most effective in building strength, increasing flexibility and most importantly improving balance and preventing falls. Plus they are relaxing, and anyone can do them. All are invited to observe and join in.