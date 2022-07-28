WSACC issues nearly $65.8 million in bonds for sewer expansion

CONCORD- The Water and Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County (WSACC) announced that it has issued $65,790,000 in revenue bonds to fund the expansion of the Rocky River Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Due to rapidly increasing interest rates over the past several months, the Authority moved quickly to secure funding through a negotiated process with Capital One Bank and Webster Bank. The “two-bank” solution allowed the Authority to secure funding at an interest rate of less than 3.3% compared to a rate of more than 3.9% if they had used a public sale approach.

The lower interest rate will save the Authority more than $7 million over the life of the 25-year loan. The loan is secured by future revenues of the Authority.

Executive Director Michael Wilson said, “Securing this funding at a favorable rate will allow us meet the growing needs of this community while maintaining our commitment to fiscal responsibility.”

WSACC Board Chair Mike Legg (also Kannapolis City Manager) said, “I applaud the work of the Authority staff to sharpen their pencils and find savings for our organization, especially in this climate of inflation and rapidly increasing interest rates.”

The Authority is expanding the Rocky River Regional facility from a permitted capacity of 26.5 million gallons per day to 30 million gallons per day in 2024 and 34 million gallons per day in 2027. The facility currently handles approximately 21 million gallons per day. The expansion will allow the facility to continue to treat wastewater in support of Cabarrus County’s industrial, commercial and residential growth. More information can be found at www.wsacc.org

WSACC sewer expansion Current 26.5 million gallons per day 2024 30 million gallons per day 2027 34 million gallons per day