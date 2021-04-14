Family and friends to celebrate 'Mrs. Susie's' 99th birthday

Mrs. Susie Mae Butler Gill will be celebrating her 99th birthday on Saturday, April 17.
She was born to the late Mr. James Butler and Mrs. Susie Nero Butler (known as Mama down the house) on April 17, 1922. She is the 6th child out of 11 children which gave her the nickname of “SIX”.
Many of her siblings have gone on to be with the Lord; Ms. Dollie Butler (deceased) Mrs. Beatrice Goodman (deceased) Mr. James Butler (deceased), Mr. Charlie Butler (deceased), Mr. Johnny (Baby) Butler (deceased), Mrs. Sophia Steele (deceased) Mrs. Hattie Cowan (deceased) Mrs. Mary E. (Liz) Redderick (deceased), Survivors are: Mrs. Mary J. (Boot) Mallory of Concord and Mr. Willis (Billy) Butler of Kannapolis.
Mrs. Susie was married to Alonzo Gill on October 5, 1941, together they had five children; Mr. Johnny Brown (deceased), Mr. Alonzo “Dennis” Gill (deceased), Mrs. Rosetta Flake (deceased), Rev. Kenneth (Rev/Dr Phyllis) Gill, of Concord, Rev. Archie (Hazel) Gill, of Charlotte, She has a total of 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Susie has accomplished many tasks in her lifetime. She worked for both doctors and lawyers in Cabarrus County. She also worked on Arbor Acres Chicken Farm, where she was able to provide working opportunities for her three sons. As time moved on she was the proud owner of a Ice Cream Parlor located on Tournament Street, in the Logan Community. From there she was known as the Lunch Coordinator for the Senior Citizens at Logan School Cafeteria, which now is at its current location of the Logan Multipurpose Center.
With all of her accomplishments Mrs. Susie is certainly a trailblazer who has not only strived to make a better life for her family, but has also persevered and endured many obstacles that have come her way.
She is a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
Mrs. Susie will be honored on Sunday with a party given by her sons, the Rev. Kenneth Gill and the Rev. Archie Gill.