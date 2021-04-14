Family and friends to celebrate 'Mrs. Susie's' 99th birthday

Mrs. Susie Mae Butler Gill will be celebrating her 99th birthday on Saturday, April 17.

She was born to the late Mr. James Butler and Mrs. Susie Nero Butler (known as Mama down the house) on April 17, 1922. She is the 6th child out of 11 children which gave her the nickname of “SIX”.

Many of her siblings have gone on to be with the Lord; Ms. Dollie Butler (deceased) Mrs. Beatrice Goodman (deceased) Mr. James Butler (deceased), Mr. Charlie Butler (deceased), Mr. Johnny (Baby) Butler (deceased), Mrs. Sophia Steele (deceased) Mrs. Hattie Cowan (deceased) Mrs. Mary E. (Liz) Redderick (deceased), Survivors are: Mrs. Mary J. (Boot) Mallory of Concord and Mr. Willis (Billy) Butler of Kannapolis.

Mrs. Susie was married to Alonzo Gill on October 5, 1941, together they had five children; Mr. Johnny Brown (deceased), Mr. Alonzo “Dennis” Gill (deceased), Mrs. Rosetta Flake (deceased), Rev. Kenneth (Rev/Dr Phyllis) Gill, of Concord, Rev. Archie (Hazel) Gill, of Charlotte, She has a total of 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.