Classes: It's food preservation season

Gardens are growing and farmers markets are full of delicious vegetables and fruits.

Fresh produce is delicious to enjoy at your home now. It’s easy to preserve the delicious and nutritious taste with home food preservation. N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center, will be offering several food preservation classes this summer. These classes will be “hands-on workshops” and will be perfect for the first time canner, or those who want a “refresher” in food preservation.

All classes will meet at N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., in Concord. Preregistration and payment are required. Registration can be done by mail, in person, or online at GO.NCSU.EDU/REGISTERCABARRUS. Checks should be made payable to Cabarrus County and mailed to Food Preservation Classes, c/o N.C. Cooperative Extension-Cabarrus County, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord, NC 28027. Indicate which session you would like to attend. For registration assistance, call 704-920-3310. Class size is limited, so you are encouraged to register soon.

Classes include:

The Basics of Home Canning. This hands-on workshop will include canning safety, types of equipment and proper pressure canning techniques to allow you to be able to preserve green beans and other low acid foods using a pressure canner.

The next class is Wednesday, July 6, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Cost per person will be $12.

Pickle Making will be a hands-on class to introduce the easy art of quick process pickles using a boiling water bath canner. Equipment needed will be discussed as we use fresh local cucumbers in the class. Pickled products can add “spice” to your meals and make great gifts. Cost per person is $10. Class date will be Wednesday, June 15, from 1-4 p.m.

Tomatoes will be a hands-on workshop to teach how to preserve the abundant local tomatoes we enjoy, and we will be using a water bath canner. Salsa recipes will also be shared during the class. Cost per person is $10. Class will be offered on Thursday, July 14, from 1-4 p.m.

Dial Gauge Pressure Canners should be checked annually for accuracy. Dial gauges can be checked at the Cabarrus Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W. To schedule an appointment, contact Pam Outen, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, at 704-920-3310 weekdays, or email pamela_outen@ncsu.edu.