Crave Charlotte Food & Wine Festival returns for third annual event

CHARLOTTE – SouthEnd Dentistry Crave Charlotte Food & Wine Festival will present the city’s third annual food, wine and mixology event this spring. The festival will highlight over 25 of Charlotte’s finest chefs, restaurants, mixologists and winemakers from May 3 to May 8. This year, Crave Charlotte Food & Wine Festival will introduce and host its main event, the Grand Culinary Celebration, at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday, May 7.
“The Crave Charlotte Food and Wine Festival highlights the creativity, vibrance and cultural essence of the growing Queen City–a community that SouthEnd Dentistry is proud to be a part of for 13 years with the mission to provide the best in dental care, utilizing the latest in technology in a soothing environment,” said President of SouthEnd Dentistry, Dr. Bradford L. Picot. “A few of SouthEnd Dentistry’s core values are service, giving back, and innovation, which is why we are glad to sponsor this event in support of beneficiary Envision Charlotte.”
The Grand Culinary Celebration and restaurant based dinners will offer a variety of high-quality dishes and experiences from top culinary professionals from across the city. Participants will experience wine pairings, exceptional plates, cocktails and craft brews.
Participating chefs and mixologists include:
• Sam Allen–Wentworth & Fenn
• Amari Arrington–Chunk’s Chicken
• Kevin Atkinson–Angeline’s
• Craig Barbour–Roots Café
• Geoff Bragg– The Common Market
• Amanda Britton–Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
• Chris Coleman–The Goodyear House
• Amanda Cranford–Paper Plane Deli & The Hangar
• William Dissen–Haymaker
• Hau Doan–Banh Mi Brothers
• Kyle Duncan Gaddas– The Wine Loft
• “Chef T” Torrece Gregoire - Former Hell’s Kitchen Contestant
• James Jeffries–Grinning Mule
• Andarrio Johnson–Cuzzo's Cuisine
• Taylor Kastl–Tayste Catering
• Duke Kroger–Cinder
• Erik Lujan–Nuvole
• Olajuwon Mason–Fine and Fettle
• Tiore McFarland–Ready Prep Eat Catering
• Mariana Ramos–Sweet Mary Gourmet
• Sylvain Rivet–Renaissance Pâtisserie
• Brooke Rush–Food Director of Not Just Coffee, Night Swim Coffee and Undercurrent Coffee
• Ashley Sarkis–Mixologist
• David Schmidt–Fine & Fettle
• Henry Schmulling–Nuvole
• Julia Simon–Plant Joy CLT
• Drew Ward–Brewers at 4001 Yancey
• Evan Wood–Green Coffee Buyer and Director of Coffee at Night Swim Coffee
• TBA–Golden Owl Tavern
• More to be announced
Crave Charlotte is presented by Extreme Property Services and Greystar Apartments. All proceeds from the event will benefit Envision Charlotte, a public private plus collaborative that leads Charlotte’s progress as a global circular and smart City through innovations that strengthen economic competitiveness, environmental sustainability and positive community impacts. More information including the full schedule, tickets and updated list of chefs and mixologists can be found at craveclt.org and facebook.com/craveclt.