Crave Charlotte Food & Wine Festival returns for third annual event

Sometimes a recipe is so darn easy it’s almost embarrassing to write about it. You could say this recipe qualifies. But I will do my best to make this an interesting column with delicious food awaiting you at the end of the culinary rainbow. One of the things I like about pork chops is the ability to get them cut to order at most grocery stores. I always go 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 inches thick with the ...