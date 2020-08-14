Dial gauge pressure canner testing available

More people are gardening this summer as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nothing is more delicious than canned green beans, soups and meat mixtures in the cold winter months that have been home preserved in the summer using the bounty of home gardens.
It is recommended that all dial gauge pressure canners be tested for accuracy each year before you begin home canning.
N.C. State Cooperative Extension, Cabarrus County Center will again be testing dial gauge canners and providing research-based information on all aspects of home canning.
However, testing will be offered in a different manner this summer, following social distancing and safety guidelines. Interested residents are invited to call the Cabarrus County Extension Office at 704-920-3310 on weekdays to set up an appointment. Residents can also email pamela_outen@ncsu.edu on weekdays to request an appointment. Testing will continue throughout the summer at the Cabarrus Extension Office, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord.
At the time of your scheduled appointment, bring your dial gauge pressure canner to 715 Cabarrus Ave. W. Phone the Extension Office at 704-920-3310 when you arrive and are parked in the front of the Extension Office. FCS Agent Pam Outen will walk to the parking lot of the Extension Office. Your canner lid will be wiped with a disinfecting wipe and visually examined, and a packet of canning information will be handed to you. The canner will be tested in the building and returned to the parking area with a written copy of the results.
Testing will be by advance appointment only and will be offered Monday through Friday.
Testing your dial gauge pressure canner will ensure safe and delicious food to enjoy.
