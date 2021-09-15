Grandfather Mountain staff expects uptick in hikers this fall, shares hiking tips

While the leaf change at Grandfather Mountain generally starts at higher elevations in late September, the views of fall color brightening up the low-lying valleys below can last through October.

Patton recommends these six tips for folks planning to hike at Grandfather Mountain this fall:

1. Choose the right trail for you and your group’s fitness level.

Every trail at Grandfather Mountain offers a great hiking experience, but the experience can be tarnished if the enjoyable hike turns into a survival situation. Grandfather Mountain offers access to a variety of trails that fit any group, from a simple walk in the woods to a full day hike with very rugged terrain.

2. Be familiar with the trail.

Use resources such as maps and apps to help navigate trails. Plan your route in advance of your hike. Trail information for Grandfather Mountain is located at www.grandfather.com.

3. Check the weather.

Check the weather the week before, week of, days before, the day of and even right before you begin your hike. Weather can change quickly in the mountains, and knowing what you might run into will keep you safe and happy.

4. Tell someone your plan.