Happy birthay Madison Stirewalt
Happy birthay Madison Stirewalt

Madison Stirewalt

Madison Stirewalt

Madison Stirewalt is celebrating her eighth birthday, Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

She is the daughter of Eric and Jamie Stirewalt of Concord. She has a sister, Shelby Stirewalt.

Madison’s grandparents are Kelly Almond of Concord, Garry and Tammy Black of Murrell’s Inlet, S.C. and Terry and Wendy Stirewalt of Kannapolis.

She is the great-granddaughter of Dub Cochran and Phyl Black, both of Concord.

Madison had a "dolphin" themed party on Saturday, Feb. 27 with family and friends at RUMC Fellowship Hall. She'll celebrate on her birthday with a dinner and cake with her parents and sister.

