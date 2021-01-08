 Skip to main content
Happy birthday (a little late) Shelby Stirewalt
Happy birthday (a little late) Shelby Stirewalt

Shelby Stirewalt turned 3 years old on Dec. 28.

Shelby Stirewalt celebrated her third birthday on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

She is the daughter of Eric and Jamie Stirewalt of Concord. She has a sister, Madison Stirewalt.

Shelby’s grandparents are Kelly Almond of Concord, Garry and Tammy Black of Murrel’s Inlet, South Carolina, and Terry and Wendy Stirewalt of Kannapolis.

Her great-grandparents are Dub Cochran and Phyl Black, both of Concord.

Shelby had a “Baby Shark” celebration at her home with her parents and sister on her birthday. She will have a "Peppa Pig" theme party on Sunday, June 10 at 4 p.m., with family and friends at Roberta United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

