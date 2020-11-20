 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Happy birthday Carson Honeycutt
View Comments

Happy birthday Carson Honeycutt

Carson Honeycutt

Carson Honeycutt will celebrate his third birthday on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

He is the son of Charles and Rebecca Honeycutt of Mount Pleasant.

Carson’s grandparents are Howard and Janice Honeycutt of Concord and Charles and Linda Kiker of Monroe.

He is the great-grandson of Robert and Renee Love of Midland, Iris Kiker and the late Rev. Joe Lee Kiker of Monroe, the late Howard and Lena Honeycutt of Concord and the Late Clyde and Alice Blackwelder of Concord.

His godparents are Ryan and Christina Kiker of Monroe, and Darrell and Sarah Burleson of Stanfield. He has numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Carson will be honored Saturday, Nov. 21, with a small Hulk-theme party for an incredible 3-year-old.

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the Week: Knack
Pets

Pet of the Week: Knack

  • Updated

Do you work from home and find that you are far too productive, and you are constantly staying on task to the point where life has become pred…

Watch Now: Related Video

Nurse: We pray 'not another one' while hospital fills up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts