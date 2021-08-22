Happy birthday Conroy Carter

Conroy Watson Carter celebrated his eighth birthday Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.

He is the son of Chad and Jaclyn Carter of Ridgewood, N.J. Conroy has a sister, Georgia Helen Carter.

Conroy’s grandparents are Ed and Bobbie Carter of Kannapolis and Tom and Cathy Conroy of Franklinville, N.J.

He is the great-grandson of Thomas and Margaret Conroy of Manahawkin, N.J., the late George and Helen Gardner of Hopetown, N.J., the late Marvin Childers of Concord and the late Georgia Henry Efird of Kannapolis.

Conroy was entertained at a party at Aeon Gym with a Nintendo theme on Saturday, Aug. 14. He also celebrated at a swim party with a Minecraft theme at the home of his grandparents Carter in Kannapolis on July 14.