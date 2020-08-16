Happy birthday Conroy Carter

Conroy Carter
Conroy Watson Carter celebrated his seventh birthday Aug. 14, 2020.
He is the son of Chad and Jaclyn Carter of Ridgewood, New Jersey. He has a sister, Georgia Helen Carter.
Conroy's grandparents are Ed and Bobbie Carter of Kannapolis and Tom and Cathy Conroy of Franklinville, New Jersey.
He is the great-grandson of Thomas and Margaret Conroy of Manahawkin, New Jersey, the late George and Helen Gardner of Hopelawn, New Jersey, the late Marvin Childers of Concord, the late Georgia Henry Efird of Kannapolis, and the late Arthur and Helen Carter of Mount Pleasant.
Conroy was honored with a Ninjago-themed family pool party, complete with an Adventure Obstacle Course designed by his parents, at the home of his grandparents Carter on Friday, July 10. He will be entertained today with a Power Ranger-themed family party in Franklinville, New Jersey.
