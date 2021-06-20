 Skip to main content
Happy birthday Sadie Linker
Happy birthday Sadie Linker

6-20-21 1 Sadie Linker.jpg

Sadie has a birthday on Monday.

Sadie Mae Linker

Sadie Mae Linker will celebrate her first birthday on Monday, June 21.

She is the daughter of Matthew and Tiffany Linker and has one brother, Wyatt.

Sadie’s grandparents are Brian and Michele Stamey of Kannapolis, Timmy and Lisa Cobler of Mount Airy, and Jim and Tracy Linker of Mount Pleasant.

Her great-grandparents are Libby and Jimmy Voyles of China Grove, Sandy and Dale Roberts of Tennessee, Brian Stamey and Adael Shinn of Kannapolis, Flora Cobler of Dobson, and Jennie Stamey of Kannapolis.

Sadie was honored Saturday with a “ONE in a Melon” party at her home.

