Happy birthday Wyatt Tipton
Birthday

Happy birthday Wyatt Tipton

Wyatt Tipton

Wyatt celebrated a birthday Saturday.

Wyatt Jake Tipton celebrated his fourth birthday Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.

He is the son of Tiffany and Matt Linker and Corey Tipton. He has a sister, Sadie Linker.

Wyatt's grandparents are Brian and Michele Stamey of Kannapolis, Timmy and Lisa Cobler of Mt. Airy, Floyd Tipton of Charlotte, and Jim and Tracy Linker of Mount Pleasant.

His great-grandparents are Libby and Jimmy Voyles of China Grove, Sandy Roberts of Kentucky, Dale Roberts of Clarksville, Tennessee, Brian Stamey and Adael Shinn of Kannapolis, Kenneth and Flora Cobler of Dobson, Jennie Stamey of Kannapolis, Oscar and Linda Tipton of Charlotte and Sandy Archer of Charlotte.

Wyatt will be honored Sunday, Jan. 31, with a firefighter-themed party at his home.

