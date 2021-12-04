Navigating Alzheimer’s during the holiday season

Prepare your guests. As dementia progresses, an individual may show significant changes in cognitive abilities or behavior. Prepare guests for what to expect before they arrive, and explain that these are symptoms of the disease, not the person. Offer extended family members suggested activities to engage the person safely or best ways to communicate with them.

Involve the person living with Alzheimer’s. Depending on abilities and preferences, make sure to keep the person living with Alzheimer’s involved in the celebration. As the person’s abilities allow, invite them to help wrap packages, decorate or set the table. Try to maintain a normal routine to avoid disrupting established schedules.

Take Care of yourself. It is important for you to take care of yourself, especially during the holidays, due to the high level of stress. If you find yourself not taking care of your own needs, you may be putting your health at risk.

Many caregivers are sometimes hesitant to ask for help, but loved ones and friends are often looking for opportunities to contribute. Try to have a few tasks listed to offer to family and friends who desire to help. Remember, people may not offer their help, but may be very willing to if asked.