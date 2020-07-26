Cabarrus ECA awards two scholarships
Cabarrus ECA scholarship

Diamonn Josey (from left), Pat Wickliff and Maggie McDonald are shown. Wickliff is the scholarship chairperson who formally presented the scholarships. 

 Submitted photo

The Cabarrus County Extension and Community Association recently awarded college scholarships of $1,000 each to two Cabarrus County students to further their college educations.

This scholarship was awarded for the first time several years ago to one student in the amount of $500. Through the volunteer work of ECA, the scholarship grew from $500 to $750, and recently to $1,000. This is the first year that two scholarships have been awarded by Cabarrus ECA.

ECA member and scholarship chairwoman Pat Wickliff recently presented the awards to Diamonn Josey and Maggie McDonald.

Diamonn is a rising senior at UNC Charlotte. She is a member of the honors program, on the chancellor's list, and is in the School of Nursing. In her free time, she is a nursing assistant. A graduate of Concord High School, she is the daughter of Angie Caldwell and Damian Josey.

Maggie McDonald is a sophomore at Lenoir-Rhyne University. She is a dean’s list student, recognized as an engaged scholar, and part of the Broyhill Leadership Program. She also is the featured twirler for the marching band. She is a graduate of Independence High School and the daughter of Leo and Michelle McDonald.

