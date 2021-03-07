COLUMN: Get a jump on Spring with indoor seed starting

9. Fill your leak-proof tray with an inch or two of water and let sit for a few hours until all the cells are noticeably wet. Pour out any excess water.

10. Place your tray on your heat source to help speed up germination, and top with your humidity dome if using.

11. Check daily to ensure the soil is moist. You can spritz with water if just the top layer is dry, or pour water into your containment unit so the soil can wick it up from the bottom, rather than overhead watering which can displace the seeds. Do not allow the soil to become soggy as your seeds can rot if they remain wet for too long, but also do not allow the soil to dry out as this can also kill the seeds if they have just begun to germinate.

12. Place your trays under the lights if they are not already there as soon as the seeds begin to germinate to prevent legginess.

13. Remove the humidity dome when about 75% of the seedlings emerge to prevent mold growth, and turn on your fan for air circulation.

14. Make sure you water only when the soil feels dry. If you over water the seedlings can become infected with a soil borne fungal disease called “dampening off” which will kill them.

Now you have enough knowledge to go and try starting your own seeds! You will kill some plants as you experiment and learn how to best optimize your space. Starting with a tiny seed and watching it grow into a beautiful plant is such an incredible experience. Welcome, friends, to the seed starting world. Happy growing!