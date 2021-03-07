COLUMN: Get a jump on Spring with indoor seed starting

Spring is just around the corner, and stores are beginning to stock their seed displays. You may feel drawn to the colorful packets and the hope they whisper of the sun coming out for more than an occasional visit.
Starting your own seeds is a wonderful way to save money when planning out your garden as you get multiple plants for the price of one at your local nursery or big box store. You also have access to more plant diversity (have you ever heard of Yellow Monster Sweet Pepper which can grow eight inches long and four inches wide?), and you can help treat your Winter blues by cultivating a little greenery and hope inside your own home.
Seed starting schedule
When you look at the back of a seed packet, typically you will find a section with information on when to start seeds either by explicitly providing the number of weeks to your average final frost date, or a more vague range of months. With either one, you will need to determine when your average final frost date is in order to maximize your success. The easiest and most accurate way to do this is to go to your local county extension website and search for their frost date calendar. For Concord specifically their weather station data goes as far back as 1933, stating the average final frost date is April 3rd. With this, even though this date is simply an average so it may not be exactly correct every year, it is a good place to start from.
Armed with this information, you can now begin creating your seed starting schedule. Continuing to use Concord’s April 3rd date, we count back the standard number of weeks stated on the backs of seed packets. Two weeks puts us on March 20th, four weeks on March 6th, and six weeks on February 20th. Even though some of the starting dates have already passed you can still plant certain heat loving seeds like tomatoes or peppers. Take a look at the Extension calendar for recommended planting dates as well.
With these dates laid out, we may now start constructing a seed starting calendar:
February 20th (6 weeks to frost date)-pansies, sage, calendula, and tomatillos, as well as any missed tomatoes or peppers.
March 6th (4 weeks to frost date)-basil, lettuce, zinnias
March 20th (2 weeks to frost date)-sunflowers, another lettuce succession
Selecting Seeds
Take into consideration your growing zone. Here in Concord we are in growing zone 7b so our winters are fairly mild and summers intense and muggy. With this information, make sure to select plants that can handle our growing conditions, and the time of year you are planting. For example, don’t plant cold weather crops like peas in July! Also opt for regionally adapted seeds if possible.
Also be aware you can start just about anything you want inside with a few exceptions: carrots, radishes, and turnips. These seeds need to be directly sown into your garden otherwise the root development will be negatively impacted. Beans and peas are another one to be aware of. You can start them inside, but you need to transplant them almost immediately after they germinate. They do not like root disturbance which happens during the transplanting process, nor do they tolerate becoming root bound if they are left in their germination cells too long.
Equipment
Germination mix-NOT potting soil. Germination mix is put through a screen so there are no large pieces which can potentially be too heavy for the seedling to push through.
Heat source-either a room where the temperature stays in the 70s, a heat mat to set the trays on, a heating vent you can slide your table over, fluorescent light bulbs, a string of old fashioned Christmas lights you can set the flats on.
Seed starting vessel-either a professional 1020 plug tray, soil blocks, cardboard egg cartons, whole egg shells, a toilet paper tube, a piece of newspaper rolled into a cup shape, really anything that can hold soil. Just note the smaller your vessel, the sooner the seedling will need to be potted up so the roots do not become cramped and root bound leading to stunted growth.
Tray cover/humidity dome-1020 trays have humidity domes that fit them, you can also use a plastic milk jug or juice bottle with the bottom cut off and place it over your seed starting receptacle. This is necessary in order to keep the surface of the soil moist to help prevent the seeds, especially tiny seeds like thyme or chamomile, from drying out and leading to spotty germination. If your house is humid though, you can forgo this.
Leak-proof tray-Something impermeable to keep water off your floor. Think a plate, a casserole dish, or a more professional leak-proof 1020 tray.
Light- a bright sunny window tends to not provide enough light for optimal growth so you will need either professional grow lights, or a few T5 or T8 shop lights.
Vermiculite or very fine soil- to sprinkle over the tops of the seeds to help keep them moist
Bucket-where you can moisten your soil
Tarp or outdoor space-you’re going to get soil everywhere so use a tarp to keep your floors safe or an outdoor space where you don’t mind some dirt
Labels and a sharpie!-I promise, you will not remember what everything is. Either use plastic garden labels, popsicle sticks, or a piece of tape to label what you planted and where in your seed flats.
Fan-a ceiling fan or a small table top one, just something to increase air circulation to prevent mold development, and help create sturdy stems.
Sowing Seeds
The rule of thumb for your seed planting depth is two times the width of the seed. Something the size of a grain of sand like chamomile seed does not get covered, while something as large as a bean or pea is planted 1-2 inches deep. Refer to your seed packet for the exact recommended depth. Also know that some seeds require light to germinate. For those, you gently press them into the top of your soil, ensuring good seed to soil contact. This tells the seed which way is down so the taproot (the first part of the seedling to emerge from the seed and is the longest part of the root system) goes down into the soil rather than anywhere else.
1. Gather all of the seed packets you’ll need according to your planting calendar, as well as your tools and equipment.
2. Moisten your germination mix to the point where you can squeeze some into a ball, but not so wet that water comes out when you squeeze (think damp sponge).
3. Fill your tray with soil, then tap it on the floor by picking it up a few inches and dropping it. This fills in any air pockets which may have formed while filling the cells. Top off with more soil and tap again, repeating until all the cells are sufficiently filled. *Do not give into the temptation to pack the soil in! Your seedlings will not be strong enough to work their roots through the compacted soil and their growth may be stunted as a result.
4. Look at the planting depth recommended on the back of your seed packet. Use a pencil or your fingertip to poke a hole to that depth in the center of each cell.
5. Now it’s time to plant! Create a funnel with your seed packet and gently tap the side until one or two seeds slide out into the hole you created.
6. Repeat with all your remaining cells.
7. Label before you cover all the seeds!
8. Gently cover the seeds with the germination mix, then take a cup or your hand and sprinkle some vermiculite or very fine soil over the seeds. This will help retain moisture so the seeds do not dry out quickly.
9. Fill your leak-proof tray with an inch or two of water and let sit for a few hours until all the cells are noticeably wet. Pour out any excess water.
10. Place your tray on your heat source to help speed up germination, and top with your humidity dome if using.
11. Check daily to ensure the soil is moist. You can spritz with water if just the top layer is dry, or pour water into your containment unit so the soil can wick it up from the bottom, rather than overhead watering which can displace the seeds. Do not allow the soil to become soggy as your seeds can rot if they remain wet for too long, but also do not allow the soil to dry out as this can also kill the seeds if they have just begun to germinate.
12. Place your trays under the lights if they are not already there as soon as the seeds begin to germinate to prevent legginess.
13. Remove the humidity dome when about 75% of the seedlings emerge to prevent mold growth, and turn on your fan for air circulation.
14. Make sure you water only when the soil feels dry. If you over water the seedlings can become infected with a soil borne fungal disease called “dampening off” which will kill them.
Now you have enough knowledge to go and try starting your own seeds! You will kill some plants as you experiment and learn how to best optimize your space. Starting with a tiny seed and watching it grow into a beautiful plant is such an incredible experience. Welcome, friends, to the seed starting world. Happy growing!