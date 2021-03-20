COLUMN: Growing fruit in small spaces

9. Mulch the container generously, at least a few inches thick, making sure to leave space around the trunk so moisture does not get trapped there and lead to decay.

10. Water in with your choice of plain water or diluted seaweed extract and mycorrhizal fungi.

11. Prune off dead branches and reduce height if needed.

Fertilization

Full disclosure, I am the absolute worst at remembering to fertilize anything regularly. This is why I am a big advocate for getting your soil and mulch in a really good place right off the bat so your plants are set up for success even when you fail to feed them regularly.

In the Spring, when they are beginning to break dormancy, give them a nice topdressing of fresh compost/potting soil, about an inch or two. Mix in some worm castings, rock phosphate for stem/trunk development or an organic fruit tree fertilizer, freshen up your mulch, and water it all in with seaweed extract and fish emulsion. This is also a great time to repot the tree if it outgrew its old container, or the soil has settled a substantial amount (sunk down more than a few inches).