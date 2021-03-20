COLUMN: Growing fruit in small spaces

Maybe you move a lot, or don’t have enough space to fit the sprawling orchard you dream of. I am here to tell you growing fruit trees in containers is easy and 100% possible.
Selecting the perfect tree
When choosing your fruit tree there are two key factors you should keep in mind: is the tree self-pollinating, and what is the tree’s preferred growing zone?
If you are growing fruit trees in containers, chances are you do not have space for multiple trees of the same species for cross-pollination. This means you need to make sure the tree you select will pollinate itself. If the tree is self-fertile, the pollen it produces will pollinate its own flowers and produce fruit.
Knowing the tree’s preferred growing zone is also important because it tells you what sort of pampering, if any, the tree needs. If you live in zone 7, but your tree can only handle up to zone 8, you will need a container small and light enough to bring inside in the Winter. Likewise if your tree can only handle down to zone 6, you may need to move it somewhere slightly shady in the Summer.
Planting
Here’s what you will need:
Fruit tree-self-pollinating and thrives in a growing zone you are comfortable with accommodating.
Container-good drainage (lots of holes in the bottom), strong handles or lip for easier moving, and a size that works for your space (10-15 gallons if restricted to a balcony space or will need to move it indoors for the Winter, larger if you have more space and will not need to move it regularly).
Potting soil-your tree will spend the next few years in this container and soil so you want to make sure it has everything it needs to live a healthy life with minimal additions by you. I personally like to use high quality potting soils with sea based composts, kelp or lobster for example, in order to provide the tree with trace minerals that may otherwise be missed.
“Fancy” amendments-since you are feeding your tree by planting it in fresh potting soil you don’t need to provide any additional fertilization for a month or two. I personally like to spoil my trees a bit upon planting as I quickly forget to fertilize regularly not long afterwards. I add handfuls of worm castings, inoculated biochar, azomite, and biodynamic compost in layers as I fill the container. I then water the tree with aerated seaweed extract and mycorrhizal fungi to help alleviate any transplant shock and stimulate root growth.
Drainage-enough rocks, gravel, sand, or sticks to fill the bottom few inches of the container since the root system can asphyxiate and rot if it sits in water too long.
Weed cloth-optional, but a good choice if your tree will be on a balcony as it will keep the soil from flowing through the drainage holes. If the container will be in direct contact with the ground, I like to omit the weed cloth so earthworms can make their way into the container.
Plant/Container saucer-optional, but a good choice if on a balcony so the decking does not rot. Also for if and when you need to move the tree inside for the winter.
Wheel trivet-optional, but if you know you are going to move your tree regularly, having it live on a set of wheels will make your life easier.
Compost Worms-optional, but a handful of compost worms will work their magic breaking down whatever mulch you use and turning it into rich worm castings directly in the container.
Mulch-pine bark and needles if planting an acid lover like blueberries, aged wood chips, paper, dry leaves, ground cover plants like creeping thyme and mint (you will need to fertilize a bit more to compensate for the nutrient competition), or a cover crop like clover. Mulching will help slow down water evaporation, as well as provide organic matter over time.
Now, let’s get planting!
1. Set your container in its final location, or on a hand cart so it will be easy to move once you are done planting.
2. Cut a piece of weed cloth (if using) to fit the bottom of your container and slightly up the sides.
3. Fill the bottom few inches of the container with your drainage medium of choice.
4. Pour in potting soil (keeping it inside the weed cloth) and pat down firmly.
5. Once there’s enough soil for the tree to sit just below the lip of the container, leave the tree (still in its container) in the new container and start filling around it. Make sure to firmly pat in the soil in order to fill in air pockets and prevent the soil from settling a substantial amount.
6. Once the sides are filled in to the desired height, gingerly extricate the tree and its container, revealing a perfectly shaped hole for the root ball.
7. Remove the root ball from its small container and evaluate the root system. If the roots wrap around multiple times, indicating it is root bound, feel free to cut some of the roots or rough them up a bit with your hand in order to stimulate new growth. Conversely if part of the root ball starts to detach and fall away, go ahead and remove it and any other rotten sections.
8. Fit the root ball into its new home and tuck it in. Make sure not to bury any of the trunk, especially the grafting scar. If the grafting scar gets covered, the tree will not thrive and may end up rotting and dying. If adding compost worms, dig a shallow hole and place them in there with some food scraps then gently cover.
9. Mulch the container generously, at least a few inches thick, making sure to leave space around the trunk so moisture does not get trapped there and lead to decay.
10. Water in with your choice of plain water or diluted seaweed extract and mycorrhizal fungi.
11. Prune off dead branches and reduce height if needed.
Fertilization
Full disclosure, I am the absolute worst at remembering to fertilize anything regularly. This is why I am a big advocate for getting your soil and mulch in a really good place right off the bat so your plants are set up for success even when you fail to feed them regularly.
In the Spring, when they are beginning to break dormancy, give them a nice topdressing of fresh compost/potting soil, about an inch or two. Mix in some worm castings, rock phosphate for stem/trunk development or an organic fruit tree fertilizer, freshen up your mulch, and water it all in with seaweed extract and fish emulsion. This is also a great time to repot the tree if it outgrew its old container, or the soil has settled a substantial amount (sunk down more than a few inches).
Make sure to follow the package directions for quantity and frequency for all your fertilizers. More does not mean better when it comes to fertilization as too much of a good thing can hurt the plant as well as lead to nutrient lock-out, preventing the plant from taking up the nutrients it needs. You may also get opposite results from what you are looking for! By providing too much Nitrogen, for example, you will get a beautiful bushy plant with lots of new leaves, but less fruit.
Also, think of water as an essential fertilizer. The container will dry out quickly, especially if it is small. If you do not water whenever the top inch of soil dries out, the tree may become stressed and focus on survival rather than fruit production.
Overwintering
The tree’s growing zone dictates what you need to do in order to successfully overwinter it. Most citrus for example can tolerate temperatures dropping down to 32F so you can choose to either bring it inside (make sure you provide plenty of supplemental light so the new growth is not spindly). Or you can make a greenhouse structure using shower curtains or plastic sheeting in a location like a carport or pole shed where the tree will receive plenty of light.
Deciduous trees, trees that drop their leaves for the winter, can be left alone for the most part. Make sure they have a nice thick layer of mulch on top of their container, and try to remember to water the day before a deep freeze. The water will help insulate the roots to reduce any potential cold damage. You can also wrap the container with a blanket or two for additional insulation. One other technique I recently learned about while visiting a new-to-me nursery is where you dig a hole in the ground and plop the container into it so the soil acts as insulation. Then in the Spring you simply pull the pot out of the hole and you are good to go from there. Neat, right?
Good luck with your orchard! Once you taste truly fresh fruit you will be changed forever. Also know killing a fruit tree is a bit more of an expensive mistake than killing a seedling, but it happens and you will learn from your mistakes, making you a better gardener. Keep on experimenting and growing your own food. Happy growing, friends!