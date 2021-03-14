COLUMN: Lighting, thinning and getting seedlings ready for planting

Lighting is arguably the most important aspect of your seed starting set-up. The lighting will directly make the difference between leggy (long and spindly) seedlings and strong, robust seedlings.
A quick Google search for grow lights will give you thousands of hits for articles and products, making it easy to spiral down a rabbit hole of information. You can get high tech and scientific, or do the bare minimum, whatever fits your budget. The most cost effective form of indoor lighting is using fluorescent 32 W T8 daylight bulbs in a ballast you can easily adjust.
The fluorescent bulbs put off enough heat so you do not need an additional heat source to keep your soil temperature in the 70s which means one less item to purchase. The key here though is to hang the lights just a few inches above the seedlings, no more than 3 inches. This prevents the seedlings from stretching towards the light, making them lanky and weak. If you see your seedlings leaning sideways as they try to reach for the light, you need to bring the light closer to them, placing it directly overhead. Also make sure your lights stay on for 15 hours a day for optimal photosynthesis. The easiest way to achieve this is by plugging your lights into a timer so you do not need to worry about trying to remember when to turn them off and on.
A lighting example is if you use 1020 trays and you place them long ways in a line on a table. Due to the width of the trays, you will need four fluorescent bulbs, two separate two bulb ballasts, to sufficiently cover the surface of the tray with light. If you placed them short-ways, you could get away with three ballasts and tilt the edge ones slightly to shine on the edge seedlings. The edge seedlings may stretch and lean just a bit, but they will not grow overly leggy.
Leggy seedlings
You may be excited to see your seedlings growing so tall they flop over. Unfortunately though, there is a good chance they are leggy. Leggy seedlings are seedlings that are trying to grow towards the light so they stretch as long as needed to reach their light source. In this process though, they grow thin, spindly, weak stems which are prone to breaking and also indicate the seedling is putting too much energy into light acquisition rather than developing a strong root system.
Depending on how far along they are, you may want to just start over with new seed. Otherwise, try to address the lighting issues by bringing your lights closer to the leaves. If you have not taken your seedlings off of the heat mat yet, do so to help slow down their growth just a little bit. Make sure to add a fan to your seedling set up if you have not done so already. The air movement should just tickle the leaves, but that little bit of movement is enough to signal to the plant that it needs to put more energy into thickening its stem so it is strong enough to withstand the air currents. You can also mimic this by gently brushing your hand over the leaf tops a few times a day. When potting up or planting out your leggy seedlings, go ahead and plant them a little deep, no deeper than the first set of true leaves. They will grow roots along the stem to help create a more robust root system for the weakened plant.
Thinning
The set of leaves your seedlings grow when they first emerge from the soil are called cotyledons. Once your seedlings grow their first set of adult leaves, also called true leaves, it is time to thin if you have multiple seedlings per cell. Thinning increases airflow reducing risks of mold, and eliminates resource competition.
To thin, take a clean pair of scissors and go through each cell and cut out the weaker looking seedlings. Just because a seedling is taller than the others does not mean it is stronger! Look at leaf color and development, as well as how thick and sturdy the stem is. You may find a cell where the seedlings look identical and you do not want to lose such a lovely plant. In this case, you can attempt to ever so gently separate them and plant them in their own individual cells. They may or may not survive the separation, but you won’t know until you try! Gardening is all about experimenting.
If you are thinning brassicas or lettuce, don’t compost those babies! Instead, throw them in a salad or sprinkle them on your dinner. These microgreens have a lot of nutrition packed in them. If you are thinning nightshades like eggplants or tomatoes, do not eat them.
Fertilization schedule
Seeds have all the food and energy they need to make it through the first week or so of their lives. After that, they will need supplemental food in order to thrive. Typically they would germinate in the ground where they could readily access nutrients. Check your germination mix to see if any compost was added to it. If so, you can hold off on any additional fertilization for a few more weeks. If not, you should start regular feedings approximately 2-3 weeks post germination, once the seedlings grow their first set of true leaves (not their first seed leaves which are called cotyledons), and their second set starts to come in. A gentle water soluble fertilizer is a good choice so you do not burn the young plants. A diluted seaweed extract or fish emulsion are excellent choices. Adding in a water soluble mycorrhizal fungi is optional, but helps to stimulate root growth and ward off fungus gnats. Whatever you choose to use, make sure you follow the directions on the label and watch your plant babies for any changes!
Potting up
Sometimes seedlings outgrow their original container before you are ready to plant them outside. You can tell this by either seeing their roots growing through the drainage holes in the bottom of the container, the seedling looks disproportionately tall/bushy compared to the container it is in, or when you gently remove it and see the seedling is “root bound” where the roots wrap around the root ball multiple times. In any of these three scenarios, you will want to pot up the seedling in order to prevent the plant from becoming stunted.
Potting up is quite simple. All you need is good quality potting soil and larger containers. For your containers, you can use 4” nursery pots, or plastic drinking cups with drainage holes cut into the bottom.
1. Moisten your potting mix to a damp sponge feeling then fill your new pots.
2. Gently tap them on the ground a few times to fill in any air bubbles, and repeat until they are full.
3. Make a hole in the center of the pot large enough to fit the seedling’s root ball before gently easing the seedling out of its cramped cell.
4. Place it into its new pot, burying the stem a little if it has gotten a bit leggy, no deeper than the first true leaves. New roots will grow off the buried stem (watch the plant closely though as it is possible for the stem to start rotting).
5. Place your new pots in a leak-proof container and bottom water until the soil looks wet.
6. Slide your tray of pots under the lights and water when necessary. Now that they have additional nutrients from the potting soil, you may forgo fertilizing for a few weeks.
*Note: If the cotyledons turn yellow and fall off, so long as none of the other leaves turn yellow too your seedling is completely fine. Shedding the cotyledons is completely normal.
Hardening off
When Spring finally arrives and stays, you will want to run out to your garden and plant all your beautiful seedlings right away. As tempting as this may be, you will save yourself a lot of heartache by putting your seedlings through a process called “hardening off.” Your seedlings have spent their entire short lives in a relatively perfect growing environment. You’ve kept them warm and snug consistently, and the artificial light is not nearly as powerful as the sun. If you put them straight into the garden many of them may die rather quickly from shock at the temperature swings from day to night, as well as the intensity of the sunlight.
In order to prevent this from happening, you need to move your seedlings outside for a few hours in the shade for the first few days, then gradually increase the number of hours they are outside as well as their sun exposure until they can handle being outside all day and through the night. This process typically takes a week or two, depending on the weather. During these daily outings, do not forget to water! Their small cells will dry out much faster than they did within the controlled environment you cultivated inside.
Once they are hardened off, they are ready to plant out into your garden! I strongly recommend planting them out in the evening so they have a whole night to acclimate to their new home before the sun starts beating down on them. You can also give them an extra boost by adding in a small handful of compost or worm castings and a sprinkle of rock dust and biochar into their planting hole.
Now you have all the basic knowledge you need to successfully grow your own seedlings! You will kill many plants as you go. Just know everyone does, and it is a part of the learning process and considered a rite of passage. Happy planting!