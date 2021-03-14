COLUMN: Lighting, thinning and getting seedlings ready for planting

You may be excited to see your seedlings growing so tall they flop over. Unfortunately though, there is a good chance they are leggy. Leggy seedlings are seedlings that are trying to grow towards the light so they stretch as long as needed to reach their light source. In this process though, they grow thin, spindly, weak stems which are prone to breaking and also indicate the seedling is putting too much energy into light acquisition rather than developing a strong root system.

Depending on how far along they are, you may want to just start over with new seed. Otherwise, try to address the lighting issues by bringing your lights closer to the leaves. If you have not taken your seedlings off of the heat mat yet, do so to help slow down their growth just a little bit. Make sure to add a fan to your seedling set up if you have not done so already. The air movement should just tickle the leaves, but that little bit of movement is enough to signal to the plant that it needs to put more energy into thickening its stem so it is strong enough to withstand the air currents. You can also mimic this by gently brushing your hand over the leaf tops a few times a day. When potting up or planting out your leggy seedlings, go ahead and plant them a little deep, no deeper than the first set of true leaves. They will grow roots along the stem to help create a more robust root system for the weakened plant.