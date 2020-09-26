COLUMN: You don't want to be 'Chris of the Day'

And yes, the next day I was "The Chris of the Day."

Later, after we moved to Charlotte, 14-year-old Lee took the car out with his friends while my parents were out of town. My mom found out when one of her friends remarked, "I didn't realize that Lee was old enough to drive." Lee "clutched" when my parents confronted him. Lee was now "The Chris of the Day."

Thank goodness Lee and I grew up to be responsible adults. (At least, Lee did!)

Today, my mother still remembers the several years that she dubbed my brother and I, "Chris of the Day."

Now 2020, when my nosy neighbor acts up, I sometimes facetiously report it to Mom. Her reply? "Oh, he is just being ‘The Chris of the Day.’"

Lee grew up to become a pediatrician. Poor Lee! I heard that one of his patients bit him recently.

Robyn Lynne Benjamin is a freelance writer and photographer. She has enjoyed working with children and college students.