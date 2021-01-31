In H.O.P.E.: Positivity meets pandemic

In a world of despair, in a global pandemic and with a broken heart, I seek to find goodness. Put on a happy face. Smile and the world smiles back. Think happy, be happy. These may seem silly, but there’s an abundance of benefits to their implementation.
According to Gallup Strengths Finder, out of 34 possible traits, positivity is my number one strength. If you’ve never read the book and done the test, I highly recommend it. It’s important to utilize the strengths God gave you, because they can steer your purpose.
The point is, at the risk of sounding cliché and hippie dippy, I look toward the light in every situation. Looking back at 2020 there’s certainly enough darkness to work with, but I’m looking forward to a brighter day and incorporating lessons that will serve the greater good in the year ahead. I encourage you to do the same.
The power of positive thinking is a real thing, it can help every system of your body and life. If I told you a smile would improve your immune system, would you smile throughout the day? If you knew that laughing could lower your blood pressure, would you turn on a sitcom, make a homemade video or call a friend to find that belly laugh you need? If these rose-colored glasses of mine could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, would you try them on?
To unpack 2020 and store it away with the holiday decorations I started where I always start - with a list. I brainstormed every change that happened during isolation, good and bad. When finished, I realized physical, mental and spiritual shifts in me, my home, and our family.
Physically, we made home improvements and worked together on hard projects. The advantages are obvious, we get to enjoy new upgrades and a covered back deck for years to come and increased the value of our investment. We ate at home all year, benefitting from local fare and farm vegetables I didn’t previously recognize. Fresh grown fennel, kohlrabi and turnip greens graced our kitchen table for the first time.
Mentally, we relied on staying active, using nutritional supplements and increasing our intake of filtered water to keep us focused, energetic and alert. We talked as a family about politics and cultural issues more than ever, establishing our collective views as we challenged the norm and questioned the news. Our moral compass solidified, and our willingness to listen to opposing positions and consider all angles fortified our compassion.
Spiritually, we felt gratitude for good health, and focused on the less fortunate. We didn’t have to go far to find severe suffering and a cry out for love. We supported those who needed us with what we could, blankets for the homeless community, meals for friends and neighbors, gift baggies for frontline workers, birthday drive-by wishes. Prayers multiplied.
Amidst the devastation all around, we found and spread hope. Miracles happened. I encourage you to try your own ‘positive pandemic prose’ list to help you get through these tough times and look back at 2020 with a thankful compass. It’s free, easy and effective. All you need is an open mind, a little humble pie and a pen and paper (or tablet for the digital types). Don’t forget the smile. (:
Tracy Himes, In Honor of People Everywhere (In H.O.P.E.), is an author, speaker and storyteller and operates TracyHimes.com.