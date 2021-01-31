In H.O.P.E.: Positivity meets pandemic

In a world of despair, in a global pandemic and with a broken heart, I seek to find goodness. Put on a happy face. Smile and the world smiles back. Think happy, be happy. These may seem silly, but there’s an abundance of benefits to their implementation.

According to Gallup Strengths Finder, out of 34 possible traits, positivity is my number one strength. If you’ve never read the book and done the test, I highly recommend it. It’s important to utilize the strengths God gave you, because they can steer your purpose.

The point is, at the risk of sounding cliché and hippie dippy, I look toward the light in every situation. Looking back at 2020 there’s certainly enough darkness to work with, but I’m looking forward to a brighter day and incorporating lessons that will serve the greater good in the year ahead. I encourage you to do the same.

The power of positive thinking is a real thing, it can help every system of your body and life. If I told you a smile would improve your immune system, would you smile throughout the day? If you knew that laughing could lower your blood pressure, would you turn on a sitcom, make a homemade video or call a friend to find that belly laugh you need? If these rose-colored glasses of mine could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, would you try them on?